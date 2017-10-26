Kansas officer shoots dog during residential investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dog attack on an officer.

Just after 2:15p.m. Wednesday, a police officer was investigating a parking violation at a home in the 400 Block of East 37th Street South in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

During the investigation, a large Pit Bull exited the home in question and charged the officer.

The officer did attempt to retreat to a patrol vehicle. The dog attempted to bite the officer, according to Davidson.

The officer fired one shot and hit the dog in the head. The animal was taken to a vet for treatment and is recovering, according to Davidson. The officer was injured.

Police released no details on possible charges against the dog owner.