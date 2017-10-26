Kansas communities fight becoming a ‘chicken town’

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) — Residents were quick to mobilize after Tyson Foods announced its plans to build a chicken-processing plant outside Tonganoxie in northeastern Kansas.
But they weren’t on social media to court the Springdale, Arkansas-based company. They used their posts to organize protests to drive Tyson away.
Shannon Reischman says she didn’t want the bedroom community of about 5,300 people becoming a “chicken town.” She and others worried it would be overcome by environmental problems, newly crowded schools and heavy truck traffic.
Two weeks after the early September announcement, local officials withdrew their support of the $320 million plant and Tyson started looking elsewhere.
Industry and state officials are a bit mystified that any community would turn away 1,600 jobs.
Kansas is still trying to attract the plant. Officials announced recently Cloud, Sedgwick and Montgomery
County are finalists. However, there is growing opposition to the plant in Sedgwick County.
Comments
Challenger says
Go vegan or vegetarian . . . many “cruelty free” meat substitutes are now showing up in the refrigerated sections at Dillons such as Sweet Earth brand veggie burgers, Tofurkey, Light Life ground veggie burger, and Field Roast products. They taste great with seasoning and sauces, can be stored refrigerated for much longer than meats and can be cooked in far less time than meats since they do not contain harmful bacteria. Vegan or vegetarian foods do not move out native wildlife from western lands to support their production and contribute far less toward greenhouse gases than methane emittting livestock.
Whatsfordinner says
Mama not meant to eat just vegetables. Gotta have the meat!