Freeze watch, warning and wind advisory

SALINE COUNTY —Sub-Freezing Temperatures are Possible in central-Kansas tonight, according to the National Weather Service and are likely areawide Friday night.

Strong gusty north winds possible Thursday.

The freeze watch includes the counties of Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Saline, Rice, Mcpherson and Reno and the cities of Russell, Lincoln, Sylvan Grove,

Great Bend, Ellsworth, Wilson, Salina, Lyons, Sterling,

McPherson, and Hutchinson

In addition, a WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1p.m. Thursday AFTERNOON TO

10 p.m.

Widespread killing freeze expected Friday night through Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 20s. #kswx pic.twitter.com/MkuFIRrbi2 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) October 25, 2017

The FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…

…FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* Temperatures…falling into the 28 to 32 range.

* Winds…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph for this

afternoon and early this evening.

* Timing…for freezing temperatures…Late tonight into Friday

morning, and again Friday night into Saturday morning.

* Impacts…Temperature-sensitive vegetation may be damaged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

A wind advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph

and/or wind gusts over 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong

can make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Use extra caution.

A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.

These

Conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.