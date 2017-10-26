Conference slate completes 2018 Kansas football schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host four Big 12 Conference foes and hit the road for five conference contests in 2018, according to the schedule announced Thursday by the Big 12 Conference.

KU will host Oklahoma State (Sept. 29), TCU (Oct. 27), Iowa State (Nov. 3) and Texas (Nov. 23) in Big 12 play. The game vs. Texas will be played on Thanksgiving Friday at a time to be determined.

The Jayhawks travel to Baylor (Sept. 22), West Virginia (Oct. 6), Texas Tech (Oct. 20), Dillons Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas State (Nov. 10) and Oklahoma (Nov. 17).

The 2018 Big 12 slate features a 10-team, nine-game, round-robin schedule for the eighth-straight season. It marks the second year each team will play nine conference games with a championship game implemented. The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2018 for Saturday, December 1. The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium through 2021.

Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests.

The Jayhawks’ 2018 season begins with three non-conference games, starting with a Labor Day Saturday game (Sept. 1) against Nicholls State. The following Saturday, Sept. 8, Kansas travels to Central Michigan, followed by a Sept. 15 home game vs. Rutgers, the Jayhawks’ first home game against a Big Ten Conference team since hosting Northwestern in 2003.

Decisions regarding television and game times for the first three weeks of the season and special dates will be announced in July.

All Kansas football promotional schedules will be announced in the coming months. For information regarding season tickets contact the Kansas Sales Team at 800-34-HAWKS or in-person at the Allen Fieldhouse ticket office.