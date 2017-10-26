The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Brownback a step closer to becoming U.S. Ambassador

by 1 Comment

Governor Brownback during his opening comments at the confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is another step closer to becoming the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. Brownback used social media Thursday to thank the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee for their support.

On an 11-10 vote Thursday, the panel recommended that the full Senate consider President Donald Trump’s selection of Brownback for the State Department post.

On October 4, Brownback was in Washington at the Dirksen Senate Office Building for the committee hearing on his nomination.

President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July. Brownback said he’ll step down as governor as soon as the Senate confirms him. Watch a replay of Brownback’s confirmation hearing presided by Senator Marco Rubio  from Washington here.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. I still find it hypocritical of him to take such an unnecessary position in the government that has so many unnecessary programs. At least he wont be in Kansas.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *