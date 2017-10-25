Students arrested for dorm burglary

Two college students were arrested yesterday following a police investigation into a dorm room burglary.

Capt. Mike Sweeney said that police were called to the 100 block of East Claflin at around 9:58 p.m. on Oct. 14 in reference to a burglary at the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. The victims, roommates, told authorities that they left their dorm room unsecured and someone entered it while they were away and stole gaming systems, controllers and video games.

The victims reported a PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, games and controllers stolen. The total loss was estimated at $1,320.

An investigation led authorities to the Salina Gamestop, located at 2259 South Ninth. Capt. Sweeney said the stolen items had been sold to the store by Stevie May, 18, and Hunter Jackson, 18.

May and Jackson were taken into custody for burglary, theft and false writing.