Snyder talks about the Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to K-State’s contest at Kansas this Saturday. The 115thedition of the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown will kick off a 2 p.m., in Memorial Stadium and be shown nationally on FS1. Selected comments from Snyder’s press conference (archived here) are posted below, along with a collection of comments from players.

Head Coach Bill Snyder

On the blocking unit against Oklahoma…

“Well they did well in the first half of the ballgame. No one played really well in the second half. They did a nice job of getting the running game going in the first half. We ran the ball well in the first half. They got on blocks, they stayed on blocks, they didn’t allow defenders to cross their face, they blocked at the second level – all the fundamentals that go along with it. They seemed like a more determined group, which is good”

On Matthew McCrane and his ability to kick long field goals…

“It is positive, but offensively it can be a double-edged sword. It gives the offense a chance to relax and think he will get points on the board, but every time he hits a field goal, we are four points short. As it relates to Matt and how he’s doing, he’s doing well.”

On the amount of rushing attempts by Alex Delton against Oklahoma…

“Sometimes that’s just what you have to do in order to get some movement out of the ball. I don’t want him to have to carry the ball 27 times in the course of the ballgame. He ran the ball well. We got very positive yards from him, and his average per carry was good. But would rather him carry it 12 times, yes.”

On if both quarterbacks will play…

“I think so if Alex continues to come along. There are still some things in his game that he is trying to improve upon. I think he is making improvement on a somewhat regular basis. Situations will determine whether or not. Would I like to? Yes, there are all kinds of guys that I would like to get on the field.”

On the K-State defense going into the week…

“I agree with your assessment – not only did they (Kansas) run it earlier, but they threw the ball quite well. Their passing statistics for the first three ballgames were over 300 yards. They threw the ball quite well. From our standpoint, it still goes back to the same thing – you have to be prepared for every single one no matter who it is. Anybody can get anybody. If we are thinking that because they didn’t get points on the previous two ball games and it would be a little bit easier, then we are making a major mistake and we will find ourselves in serious trouble. They didn’t score a touchdown against TCU, but we didn’t either. That should send a message. I hope it will.”

On Kansas’ defense…

“They have some very fine players, players we’ve played against and know what their capacity for good performance happens to be. Their defense is well put together. I can appreciate the way they play. When you’re not doing well collectively, it tends to wear on you a little bit, and we’re experiencing that as well, but I think they play hard. They’ve got good physical talent, they have some speed, they can run around on the back end. They have some experience at the linebacker position that have been on the field against us for the last two, three years. They’ve got an edge rusher who has some range to him, can get up and disrupt passes and is a pretty good pass rush guy as well. They have the capacity to be a good defensive football team.”

On the team’s motivation to play its in-state rival…

“If I have to motivate them to play any team, then we’ve got some problems. There’s 365 days in a year and you get to play the game 12, and if you’re fortunate 13 times. That’s 13 out of 365 days that you really get to do a thing that you love doing. That, to me, ought to be the motivation to do it.

“I said, number one, we have an awful lot of Kansas youngsters in our program, and automatically it means something special to them. Guys from out of state, they treat it as another game but hopefully the motivation of another game means we need to be motivated to play as well as we possibly can. But, if you’re not from in state, be there for your teammates that are from in state because this is something they live with year in and year out, as much as anybody can. Aside from that, it just goes back to the same thing – to me, it’s not about the University of Kansas, it’s still about Kansas State. We have to do all we can to become a better football team, become better than we are and make improvements.”

Sophomore Quarterback Alex Delton

On the team’s mindset after Saturday…

“It has been tough coming of a loss when we were close. It still stings a little bit right now. Our focus right now should be, and still is, KU and just doing our best to get after those guys Saturday.”

On taking KU for granted…

“Personally I do not think so at all. I take it one week at a time. KU has some players on their defense that I am focused on who are very good ball players. They have shown they can make plays and they have made plays. I do not by any stretch try to look over KU or any teams. I just take things week by week and go from there.”

On offensive line’s performance against OU…

“Those guys did great; they beat the guys across from them. They are always capable of doing that. The previous week we backs did not help them out as much. They did a great job. I am confident we are behind those guys.”

Sophomore Wide Receiver Dalton Schoen

On the offensive line’s mentality…

“I thought there was good spirit from the whole team, including the offensive line, and everyone in the offensive unit. We came out with something to prove and showed we could get the job done. We ran the ball great to start the game and got a lot of things done. I thought the offensive line did a great job.”

On the team’s improvement…

“There is definitely a better feel, and to go out and compete like we did, it shows that we know we can do this. We know what we are capable of, we just have to go out there and do it. We did that to more of a degree this past week, but we have to go out there and finish it.”

On the extra motivation for KU…

“Being from Overland Park and growing up a huge K-State fan my whole life, I always wanted to go out there and play KU. I think it means a lot for everyone from the state of Kansas with it being the home state rivalry game.”

Senior Place Kicker Matthew McCrane

On the meaningfulness of this rivalry…

“Growing up I did not really pay attention to K-State and KU at all. I never really thought about it, other than when K-State came to Texas and beat everybody. When I first got here, I became good friends with Nick (Walsh), we go out to Lyndon, Kansas, all the time to hunt. He did not get recruited by KU and got ignored by them. He grew up a KU fan and it was a big deal to him and these Kansas guys. It did not take long to know that the rivalry was pretty big. I know it means a lot to those guys, like those Texas games mean to me. I am going to do whatever I can to help them out.”

On difference in his game from last year…

“I’ve tried to develop leg strength a lot. I think I have shown on some of the kickoffs that we are not trying to hit touchbacks, we are trying to pin them inside the 25. Trying to get the ball up and get hang time is our number one goal. That is what I have been trying to do is develop leg strength, and when coach needs a touchback I can do that. When we want to hang it up there, I try to do that as well.”

On his mindset kicking the long field goal on Saturday…

“I was not too confident because of the wind situation. In pregame I hit the best I have ever hit, I hit a 70 yarder in the other direction, which is crazy. That is the longest I have ever hit. I think before that was 67 yards. That should tell you how much the wind switched when the storm came in. I went out for the 60-yarder and I was kind of hesitant because the wind was swirling on the other end. Unfortunately, I did not hit it well. I kicked the ground a little bit too much. The ball flight was okay, but it was not my best ball by any means.”