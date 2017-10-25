Salina man arrested for child sex crimes

Salina Police arrested 34-year-old Richard Pulkkinen, of Salina, yesterday for alleged sex crimes involving a juvenile.
Capt. Mike Sweeney said that officers were sent to a central-Salina address shortly after 9:20 p.m. last night after taking a report of sexual abuse.
According to Salina Police, Pulkkinen is an acquaintance of the family of the preteen female victim. The crime was reported by a family member.
Pulkkinen was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for rape, criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Comments
Stan Smith says
Sick , sick man. Get the clippers sharpened up.
GomerHad enough says
Put him on probation!! He won’t do it again!! Gene Engberg rapes a 15 year old and does no time!! We need a new county attorney!!