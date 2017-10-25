Salina man arrested for child sex crimes

Salina Police arrested 34-year-old Richard Pulkkinen, of Salina, yesterday for alleged sex crimes involving a juvenile.

Capt. Mike Sweeney said that officers were sent to a central-Salina address shortly after 9:20 p.m. last night after taking a report of sexual abuse.

According to Salina Police, Pulkkinen is an acquaintance of the family of the preteen female victim. The crime was reported by a family member.

Pulkkinen was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for rape, criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.