The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina man arrested for child sex crimes

by 2 Comments

Saline County Jail Booking photo

Salina Police arrested 34-year-old Richard Pulkkinen, of Salina, yesterday for alleged sex crimes involving a juvenile.

Capt. Mike Sweeney said that officers were sent to a central-Salina address shortly after 9:20 p.m. last night after taking a report of sexual abuse.

According to Salina Police, Pulkkinen is an acquaintance of the family of the preteen female victim. The crime was reported by a family member.

Pulkkinen was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for rape, criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

    • Put him on probation!! He won’t do it again!! Gene Engberg rapes a 15 year old and does no time!! We need a new county attorney!!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *