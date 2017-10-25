Police: Suspicious man took pictures of woman, child at Kan. store

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged suspicious suspect taking photos at a department store.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a disturbance at the Target store in the 2700 Block of North Maize Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 35-year-old woman told police she was shopping with her 10-year-old daughter when she saw an unknown man taking pictures of them through the clothing racks.

The woman yelled for help and the suspect, described as a white male, fled the store on foot and drove away in a blue, 1980s Cadillac El Dorado.

Police potentially have a suspect identified and are working to determine if a crime was committed, according to Davidson.