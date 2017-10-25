The Salina Post

Motorcycle rider injured in Tuesday evening accident

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific and Second shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday for an injury accident involving a motorcycle.

Authorities say that the accident also involved a 15-year-old female, who told police that she was stopped at the northbound stop sign on Second Street before attempting to make a left turn onto Pacific.

The juvenile driver didn’t see an eastbound 2005 Harley Davidson Softail, driven by 58-year-old Stanley Beck, of Salina, until the last minute and was unable to avoid the collision.

According to Police, Beck was transported to Salina Regional by a personal vehicle for a possible rib injury.

The juvenile driver, who was in a 2004 Acura RL,  was cited for “failing to yield the right of way, among other infractions.”

