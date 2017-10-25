Madaline R. Rickard, 97, of Lyons, died October 22, 2017 at Country Living of Lyons. She was born November 20, 1919 in rural Mitchell, KS, the daughter of Edward and Charlotte Jackson Major. She was a lifelong Rice County resident. Madaline graduated from Lyons High School. She was a farm wife. She was a member of the United Methodist Church; United Methodist Women; Eastern Star for 70 years; former TesTrans club member, Oakland Homemakers EHU, all of Lyons. On November 3, 1938, Madaline was united in marriage with Aubrey Jay Rickard in rural Mitchell, KS. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1986. She is also preceded in death by her son, Dennis Rickard and two brothers, Dale and Erwin Major. She is survived by her daughter, Rosie and Dale Dressel of Lyons; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, with Rev. Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will be at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present. Memorials can be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Bell & Star Fund or Country Living of Lyons, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Share this:



Tweet

