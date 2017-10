Leonard W. Koehler, 91, Washington, died Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Centennial Homestead Nursing Home.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Washington.

A rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service

Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home