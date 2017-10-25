Lenora Elda Martens, 92, of McPherson, passed away at 7:27 p.m., Friday, October 20th, while in the company of family members, at McPherson Hospital.

Lenora was born in Lehigh, Kansas on May 25, 1925, a daughter of Bertha (Ollek) and Herbert Weyand.

Lenora attended the Lehigh elementary school and graduated from Lehigh High School, Lehigh, Kansas in 1943.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church McPherson, Kansas.

Lenora was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She and her husband Bert owned and operated the Sinclair Service Station where she was also a bookkeeper and later worked for Mid Kansas Produce as a Egg Candler.

Lenora enjoyed her family, gardening, baking especially Zweibach, Bierocks, and sweet rolls to name a few, embroidery, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and spending time with extended family.

Lenora E. Weyand was united in marriage to Albert “Bert” Martens on Novmeber 3, 1946 at Lehigh, Kansas at the Lutheran Church. Bert died on May 30, 1997.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Martens and his wife Susie, of Topeka, Kansas, Cheryl Easter and her husband Randy, of McPherson, Kansas, Anita Leonard and her husband Douglas, of Topeka, Kansas, and Todd Martens and his wife Amy, of McPherson, Kansas; her brother, Gerald Weyand and his wife Freda, of Norton, Kansas; her 9 grandchildren, Brett Martens (Tiika), Lisa Williams (David), Stacie Easter, Erin Eskildsen (Tj), Allison Bixel (Kyle), Thomas Leonard, Jordan Martens, (Kellea), Brandon Martens (Brooke), Breckyn Martens; her 8 great-grandchildren, Raleigh Martens, Lincoln Martens, Evie Martens, Brogan Bixel, Brynn Martens, Cheyenne Williams, Shelby Williams Sarah Williams; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Lenora was preceded in death by her parents; her husband “Bert” Martens; her twin sister, Lorene Holloway; and two brothers, Howard and Elmer Weyand.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

The funeral service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 26th, 2017 with Reverend Dale Dumperth officiating.

The final resting place will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hillsboro, Kansas.

Family request donations to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.