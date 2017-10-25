Kansas man arrested with murder weapon sentenced

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man who was arrested with a rifle used in a homicide was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison on a federal firearms charge, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Rudolph George, 35, Kansas City, Kan., was found guilty in a jury trial on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction. During a trial in May 2017, prosecutors presented evidence that George had outstanding warrants for his arrest when investigators tracked him to a room at the Overland Park Place Hotel at 7000 W. 107th in Overland Park, Kan.

Working with hotel staff, investigators arranged for nearby rooms to be evacuated. George was asked to leave his room so a pest control service could examine it. He was arrested in a hallway outside his room.

George was found to be in possession of an American Tactical 5.56 mm rifle and a knife. The rifle later was tested and confirmed to be the weapon used in a homicide on Sept. 22, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo.

He has previous convictions for Aggravated escape while held for a felony and Flee and Elude Law Enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.