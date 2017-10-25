The Salina Post

Police: Human remains found in Kansas storage unit

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found in a suburban Kansas City storage unit.

Lenexa police said in a news release that the discovery was made Tuesday night as officers were checking on a report that people had been sleeping in one of the units at a U-Haul Moving and Storage facility. The release says police are conducting a “death investigation.”

No information was provided about the cause of death, age or gender of the person found dead. Lenexa Officer Danny Chavez told WDAF-TV that the identification process may “take some time” because of the degree of decomposition.

