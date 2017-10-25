Bethany College to Host the 52nd Annual Kansas Artists Craftsmen Association Conference

The 52nd Annual Kansas Artists Craftsmen Association Conference will be hosted by the Art Department at Bethany College, Nov. 3-4. To coincide with the conference, there will be a “Selected KACA Members Past to Present” exhibition in the Mingenback Art Center Gallery, Oct. 30-Nov. 17.

Kansas Artist Craftsmen Association (KACA) was founded in 1966 as a resource group for communication, support, workshops, exhibitions, and networking for Kansas artists working in 3-dimensional media at a time when connections and professional guidance were scarce. Since its inception, KACA has been a showcase for the latest in regional contemporary work in clay, fiber, metal, wood, enamel, jewelry, glass and mixed-media.

Exhibiting Artists: Vernon Brejcha, J. Sheldon Carey, Blanche Carstenson, Cecil Carstenson, Hanna Eastin, Marko Fields, Daisy Friesen, Linda Ganstrom, Angelo Garzio, Eleanor Heimbaugh, Martha Heimbaugh, Caroline Kahler ,Ray Kahmeyer, John Kudlacek, Stephanie Lanter, Janet Lewis, Brian McCallum, Darrell McGinnis, Ron Michael, Jennifer Nolan, Larry Peters, Barbara Waterman Peters Jack Pharo, Mark Ralston, Sunny Shultz, Glenda Taylor, and Jack Wright.

KACA members have been in the forefront of creating art awareness, and appreciation, by working diligently to promote fine craft in the region for 40-plus years.