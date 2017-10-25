Allen Ray Dalke, 82, of Mcpherson, Kansas, passed away at 11:24 p.m., Friday, October 20th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at his residence.

Allen was born in Goessel, Kansas on October 29, 1934, a son of Sadie (Wedel) and Daniel Dalke.

Allen attended Happy Hollow Grade Schools, McPherson, Kansas, graduated from Moundridge High School in 1952, Moundridge, Kansas, Then attended Bethany College on a Violin Scholarship and also played football, Lindsborg, Kansas, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kansas, Wichita State College, Wichita, Kansas.

He faithfully attended First Baptist Church McPherson, Kansas.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army.

Through the years Allen Owned Dalke’s Propane Company and later was a Supervisor for RediGas.

Allen enjoyed golfing, music and loved spending time with his family.

Allen Ray Dalke was united in marriage to Yvonne Dee Brubacher on June 27, 1954 at Bethal College Mennonite Church, Newton, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Hesston, Kansas.

Surviving family members include his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Yvonne Dalke, of McPherson, Kansas; his daughter Kristin Simmons and her husband Allan, of Lugoff, South Carolina; great-grandson Jonathan Knowlton, of New York; grandson-in-law Jeffrey Keller, of Columbia, South Carolina; brother Robert Dalke and his wife Margie, of Moundridge, Kansas; other relatives and a host of friends.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter Nastassja Keller, and his brother Melvin R. Dalke.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

Memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27th, 2017 with Reverend Andrew “Andy” Currier officiating.

Final resting place will be at Mound Township Cemetery Moundridge, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Sheperd Hospice, The First Baptist Church AWANA Club Program and they can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid St.; McPherson, Kansas 67460.