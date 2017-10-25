The Salina Post

1 arrested after alleged threat against school in Russell

RUSSELL COUNTY – Law enforcement and USD 407 school district officials are investigating an alleged threat against the schools and have a suspect in custody.

On Tuesday, administration and staff were made aware that an individual was allegedly making criminal threats, according to the school district web site.

Police took a suspect into custody and they are being held in Russell County Jail.
School officials are taking extra precautionary security measures as a result of the alleged threat. Local law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant in protecting students and staff.

Law enforcement authorities and the Russell County District Attorney are working to determine possible charges in the case.

