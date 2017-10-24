The Salina Post

Support group for caregivers scheduled in Abilene

Home Health and Hospice, of Dickinson County, will host another support group for caregivers on Nov. 13. The support group is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in the office conference room at 1111 North Brady, in Abilene.

According to the organization, the group works to provide support for caregivers dealing with a variety of situations.

“Everyone is welcome to attend. If you care for a spouse, parent, family member or friend, you may be able to help others who are new to caregiving. If you have recently admitted your loved one into a nursing home or assisted living facility, you may have questions or concerns that the group could help answer.”

