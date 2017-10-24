Sheriff investigates alleged Kansas theft, arson fire

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire.

Just before 11p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a vehicle fire at 210 North US 281 Highway in Barton County, according to a media release.

Deputies discovered a 1992 Kountry Star motorhome fully engulfed in flames. Responding units from the Great Bend Fire Department were able to extinguish the blaze, but the vehicle was a total loss. There was also fire damage to nearby building.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered items had been removed from the motorhome prior to the fire. Evidence of arson was discovered at the scene. A joint investigation is being conducted by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Great Bend Fire Department. Losses are estimated to be near $15,000. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.