Salina Police looking for suspects involved in hit-and-run

Photos from the Salina Police Department– Click to enlarge

Salina Police are asking for help locating suspects involved in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the Target Parking lot, located at 2939 Market Place, Sunday afternoon.

The accident was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 22. Authorities say the suspect vehicle is possibly a “white newer model Toyota Camry and should have front-end damage.”

The suspect is described as a white female approximately 50-years-old and accompanied by a young couple pushing a stroller.

We are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact the Salina/Saline County Crimestoppers hotline at 825-TIPS. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

