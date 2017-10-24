The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina man facing rape charges

by Leave a Comment

Name: Blair,Thomas James
– Saline County Jail booking photo

Salina Police arrested 22-year-old Thomas James Blair, of Salina, yesterday for an alleged sexual encounter that took place in Salina in mid-August.

Police Sgt. James Feldman said that the encounter occurred at a residence in central Salina on August 19. He also added that it involved a female under the age of 18.

Lindsborg Police took the initial report on Oct. 2. The case was then passed to the Salina Police Department who followed up with an investigation.

Blair was arrested yesterday and booked into the Saline County Jail on one count of rape.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *