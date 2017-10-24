Salina man facing rape charges

Salina Police arrested 22-year-old Thomas James Blair, of Salina, yesterday for an alleged sexual encounter that took place in Salina in mid-August.

Police Sgt. James Feldman said that the encounter occurred at a residence in central Salina on August 19. He also added that it involved a female under the age of 18.

Lindsborg Police took the initial report on Oct. 2. The case was then passed to the Salina Police Department who followed up with an investigation.

Blair was arrested yesterday and booked into the Saline County Jail on one count of rape.