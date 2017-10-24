Police respond to new rumors of serial rapist at KSU

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are working to dispel rumors of a serial rapist in Manhattan.

Several students, parents and citizens in Manhattan have recently contact local police about the recent rumors

These individuals have reported a serial rapist preying on members of the community, referenced text messages sent to the Riley County Police Department.

On social media, the department shared, “in the past several months, the Riley County Police Department has not worked any case where a person wearing a mask broke into a home with a gun and raped a person. This report has been circulating on social media and through text and is untrue to our knowledge. We’ve made multiple attempts to find the source of the information.

We want to stress that if this did happen, and there is a victim, we urge you to come forward, so that we can investigate and get you any help or resources you may wish to have.

The safety and security of our community is our top priority. Part of that includes keeping our citizens informed with the crimes that are and are not happening.

In July, the law enforcement authorities did release new information about a serial rapist who is believed to have attacked 13 women from 2000 to 2008 in Manhattan and Lawrence. Those crimes are not part of the recent alleged crimes.