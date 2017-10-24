Philip Long, 76, died October 21, 2017 in Wichita, KS. He was born on March 20, 1941 in Springfield, Illinois. Philip was raised in the Springfield, IL area. He served in the US Army for two years and served 26 years in the US Air Force, retiring in 1985. Philip married Janet Sump December 26, 1976. Following his service in the Air Force, Philip attended Kansas State University and earned a Bachelor’s degree in 1991 and a Master’s Degree in 1993. He worked in the food service department for USD 379. Janet preceded him in death on April 6, 2015. Philip was a member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion, both of Clay Center and the NRA. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Theodore Long

Survivors:

Son: Ted Long, Solomon, KS

Son: Danny Long, Manhattan, KS

Son: Kyle and wife Emilee Long, White Oak, GA

Sister: Georgia Long, Springfield, IL

Sister: Phyllis Long, Springfield, IL

Funeral Services: Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:30AM at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Ryan Lynch

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas with military honors

Visitation: Tuesday, October 24, 2017from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 4-6 PM

Memorials: Philip Long Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home