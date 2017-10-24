Matthew Joseph Hill, 53, of Cupertino, CA, passed from earth to heaven on October 17, 2017, after a long battle with cancer. Matt was born in San Jose, CA, the youngest of four children to Harry R. and Patricia O’Meara Hill.

He graduated from Prospect High School. He became a pilot and enjoyed a long career as a helicopter pilot and as a flight safety inspector with the FAA, San Jose office.

Matt was very close to his family and especially loved the holidays. Matt was a brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Brown (John), brothers, Stephen Hill and Daniel Hill (Kendal), niece, Julie Brown and nephew, Kevin Brown.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 23, 2017, at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the JW House at Kaiser Santa Clara. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.