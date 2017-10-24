Council Grove-Mary Shivers Wilson, 94, passed away October 17, 2017, at the Morris County Hospital.

She was born November 13, 1922, to Thomas J. and Reva W. Shivers in Washington, D.C. She married Robert R. Wilson, Jr., on December 18, 1965 in D.C. They have been married 52 wonderful years.

Mary grew up on Capitol Hill in Washington, attended Stewart Junior High School and graduated from Eastern High School, where she enjoyed participating in school activities. She helped organize many of the class of 1941 reunions, and was a member of the Eastern High School 50+ Club, where she was the class representative for the Class of ’41.

Immediately after high school, she was employed by an insurance company, and later by National Association of Security Dealers until her retirement in 1994.

She was an active member and officer of the Takoma Chapter No. 12 Order of The Eastern Star, District of Columbia. She grew up in, and was a lifetime member, of the Mt Vernon Place United Methodist Church in D.C., where she attended and participated regularly.

Mary enjoyed cooking and had a hobby of collecting cookbooks, particularly those from churches and other organizations.

Mary and Bob made many annual trips to Council Grove visiting family over the years. In 2014, they made their home in Council Grove.

She is survived by her loving husband of the home, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Monday, October 23, 6-7 p.m., followed by the funeral on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 11 a.m., both being held at the Zeiner Funeral Home in Council Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt Vernon Place United Methodist Church, and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.