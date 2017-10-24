Loren E. Dennis, 95, of Bennington, Kansas died at his residence on Tuesday October 17, 2017. He was born March 24, 1922 in Clay Center, the son of Charles and Rebecca (Marsh) Dennis. Loren graduated from CCCHS. He married Wilma Siebold on October 5, 1946 and she preceded him in death on August 19, 2003. Loren was a Butcher in Clay Center and Morganville. He also worked for Wilbur Fowles and helped area farmers with harvest. Loren moved to Bennington in 2008. Loren was a member of the Clay Center Elks Club, liked to play poker and was involved with horses and rodeos.

Survivors:

Son: Roger and wife, Becky Dennis, of Bennington, KS

Son: Charles Dennis of Topeka, KS

Step-Daughter: Judy Williams of Topeka, KS

Sister: Virginia Carter of UT

2 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren

Graveside Funeral Services: Friday, October 20, 2017 at 1:30PM at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, KS

Visitation: will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center.

Memorials: American Cancer Society c/o the funeral home.