Kansas woman avoids prison on numerous drug charges

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas woman convicted of numerous charges and sentenced Monday to nearly 10 years in prison was granted three years on community corrections.

Jacqueline Jurgens, 28, Hutchinson, was convicted of two counts of making false information for a case from June of 2016.

Other convictions included possession of drugs with intent to sell within a thousand feet of a school, a count of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture or cultivate drugs, and additional misdemeanor charges that occurred in October of 2016.

She was also convicted with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture or cultivate drugs from March of 2017.

Reno County Judge Tim Chambers handed down the sentence for the three cases. The state combined all three into one complaint for Monday’s sentencing hearing.