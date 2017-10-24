Kansas man hospitalized after skid loader hits a semi

SHAWNEE COUNTY— A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 9a.m. Monday in Jackson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 New Holland Skid Loader driven by Marshall Dillon Persinger, 53, Mayetta, was eastbound on 118th Road.

The driver failed to yield right of way, entered the intersection at U.S. 75 and struck the left rear-axel of a Kenworth semi.

Persinger was transported to the hospital in Topeka.

The driver of the semi Douglas Donald Jacobson, 52, Havenville, was not injured properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.