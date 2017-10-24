Kan. man admits to DUI in crash that killed pedestrian

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty in the July 4, 2016 death of a pedestrian.

Jason Patterson of Topeka entered the plea Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Patterson was charged in the death of 60-year-old Tara French. She was hit by a truck on the west side of Lake Shawnee.

Police determined Patterson had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent when he was stopped after the accident. The legal limit in Kansas is 0.08 percent.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.