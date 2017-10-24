Joy Vyvian Vaye (Leffingwell) Walters, 98, was lead to Heaven by our Lord and Savior, October 20, 2017 as her family sang Amazing Grace.

Joy was born May 20, 1919 in Hebron, NE. to Loy Leffingwell, Sr. and Hazel Leffingwell (Freeman) and grew up in Albuquerque, NM and Abilene. She married Harold Walters in 1938, in Abilene. Together they had 6 children. Joy was an accomplished self-taught artist and poet. She loved sharing her paintings. Joy worked at Memorial Art Co. as a designer and was a member of RSVP and XYZ clubs.

She’s survived by a son, Kenneth Walters, Salina; daughters, Phyllis Miller (Albert), Abilene; Lois Fitzwater (Gary), Abilene, Dorothy Engle (Ken) Chapman, and son, Robert (Bob) Walters (Becky), Salina. She has 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Walters, son, Roy Walters, brother, Loy Leffingwell and 4 infant grandchildren. Joy was a member of Bel Air Baptist Church for many years and also attended First Covenant church.

Friends may call at the Ryan Mortuary from 5 until 7 pm on Friday, Oct 27. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, Oct 28 at the First Covenant Church, 2625 E. Magnolia, Salina. Burial will be in the Prairie Mound Cemetery, Solomon.

Memorials suggested to the First Covenant Sewing Group.