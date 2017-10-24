Council Grove – John Henry McLain, 82, of Council Grove, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017, at Via Christi Manhattan Hospital.

He was born September 10, 1935, in Seminole, Oklahoma to Henry and Mattie (Ellis) McLain. John married June Simon on December 8, 1954, in Alma, Kansas. They had 3 children Jim, Janet and Julie.

John is survived by his wife June, of the home; son Jim McLain and wife Christine, of Ardmore, OK, daughters, Janet Buchman and husband Teddy, of Gillette, WY and Julie Abernathy and husband Roger, of Farrar, MO; grandchildren Amber Swink, Anthony McLain (Christy), Kurt McLain (Jessa), Jessica Bass, Tyler Buchman (Melanie), Trevor Buchman (Danielle), John Abernathy (Alexandra), Sarah Lawrence (Dave), Joshua Abernathy (Sarah), Nathan Abernathy (Ginny), and Caleb Abernathy (Alexandria); and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Zeiner Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church Building Fund, and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

