Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Zoey Breed- Retriever, Labrador/Mix

Age- 9 months 23 days

Gender- Female

Size- Large

Color- Black

Spayed/Neutered

Housetrained- Unknown

Location- Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 10/11/2017

Adoption Price $100.00

Frampton Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age- 10 years 7 days

Gender- Male

Size- Large

Color- Orange

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed- No

Housetrained- Unknown

Location- Cat Room

Intake Date 10/10/2017

Adoption Price $25.00

Prince Breed- German Shepherd/Retriever

Age- 9 months 22 days

Gender- Male

Size- Large

Color- Tan/Black

Spayed/Neutered

Housetrained- Unknown

Location- Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 10/16/2017

Adoption Price- $150.00

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.