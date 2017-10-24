The Salina Post

Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

by

salinaadoptable

 

Zoey

  • Zoey

    Breed- Retriever, Labrador/Mix
    Age- 9 months 23 days
    Gender- Female
    Size- Large
    Color- Black
    Spayed/Neutered
    Housetrained- Unknown
    Location- Large Dog Kennel
    Intake Date 10/11/2017
    Adoption Price $100.00

 

 

 

 

Frampton

  • Frampton

    Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
    Age- 10 years 7 days
    Gender- Male
    Size- Large
    Color- Orange
    Spayed/Neutered
    Declawed- No
    Housetrained- Unknown
    Location- Cat Room
    Intake Date 10/10/2017
    Adoption Price $25.00

 

 

 

 

Prince

  • Prince

    Breed- German Shepherd/Retriever
    Age- 9 months 22 days
    Gender- Male
    Size- Large
    Color- Tan/Black
    Spayed/Neutered
    Housetrained- Unknown
    Location- Large Dog Kennel
    Intake Date 10/16/2017
    Adoption Price- $150.00

 

 

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

