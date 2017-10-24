Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

-
Zoey
Breed- Retriever, Labrador/Mix
Age- 9 months 23 days
Gender- Female
Size- Large
Color- Black
Spayed/Neutered
Housetrained- Unknown
Location- Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 10/11/2017
Adoption Price $100.00
-
Frampton
Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age- 10 years 7 days
Gender- Male
Size- Large
Color- Orange
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed- No
Housetrained- Unknown
Location- Cat Room
Intake Date 10/10/2017
Adoption Price $25.00
-
Prince
Breed- German Shepherd/Retriever
Age- 9 months 22 days
Gender- Male
Size- Large
Color- Tan/Black
Spayed/Neutered
Housetrained- Unknown
Location- Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 10/16/2017
Adoption Price- $150.00
All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.
For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.