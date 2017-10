Donald Leroy Ward, 81, of Salina, passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. He was born in Garden City on July 9, 1936, the son of Robert and Lula (Rooney) Ward. He was a truck driver for UPS.

Donald is survived by his two sons; Steve of Talmage, and Randy of Salina; and two grandchildren, Steve Ward and Kayla Peck.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, in the All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Salina.