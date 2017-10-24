Bill Foster Stanley, 64, Minneapolis, met his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 20, 2017. His death was very unexpected. Bill was born November 21, 1952 in Salina to Ralph and Mary (Beichley) Stanley.

Bill attended Minneapolis schools and was a graduate of Minneapolis High School. On July 4, 1982 he was united in marriage with Kay Ettridge. Bill and Kay loved their pets and he was an avid reader as he always had a book he was reading. He was a trained storm spotter and he loved tracking the daily weather as a hobby. Bill enjoyed his home and was content with his life, pets, and his wife, Kay.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Kay of the home; brother, Ray Stanley of Lake Ridge, VA; sister, Joann Briggs of Brighton, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill’s wishes were for his body to be donated to science. Memorials services will be held a later date. Some of his fondest memories where spending time with his Grandpa Beichley. He passed away on his grandfather’s birthday and his ashes will be spread on Beichley’s Hill just south of Ada. Memorials may be made to assist with Bill’s medical expenses. Checks can be made to Kay Stanley and be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.