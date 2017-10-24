20th Blues Masters at the Crossroads set for this weekend

The 20th annual Blues Masters at the Crossroads will kick off this Friday with Jontavious Willis, Marquise Knox, Lucky Peterson, Alabama Slim, Robert Finley at Blue Heaven Studios. The event will carry over into Saturday with performances at the Stiefel Theatre.

check out http://www.blueheavenstudios.com/BMC20Lineup.cfm to learn more about the artists.

According to a theatre spokesperson, “for 19 years this amazing two-night event has taken place in Salina at Blue Heaven Studios. Chad Kassem’s passion for Blues made this happen. Several years ago we started presenting the Saturday night show at the Stiefel – Gregg Allman was our first Stiefel headliner.

These shows with the fabulous Blues legends are very special and quite a feat. People travel in from all over the country for this weekend. Blues lovers know this event and we are very proud to be a part of it.”