Two vehicle accident sends Salina woman to hospital

First responders were sent to the intersection of Crawford and Halstead at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning for a two-vehicle injury accident.

Authorities say that 49-year-old Christine Martinez, of Salina, was westbound on Crawford when she began to slow to make a turn onto North Halstead. Martinez was being followed by a 2012 Ford Escape driven by 67-year-old Janice Fouard, of Brookville.

When Martinez went to make the turn, Fouard clipped the rear of Martinez’s 1996 Buick Century. Both vehicles spun around and came to rest in the intersection.

Martinez was transported to the hospital with a hand injury and a headache, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

All of those involved were properly restrained. A wrecker had to be called to remove both vehicles