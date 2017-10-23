Portions of Eighth Street to close Wednesday

On Wednesday, October 25, the northbound lane of 8th Street, between Iron Avenue and Ash Street will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being done on the Gold Key Apartments at 217 W Ash Street. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching the work zone for the safety of the crews performing the work.

