Guns vs Hoses raises over $18,000 for local families

The Salina Guns vs Hoses annual charity football game raised more than $18,000 that will be split between the families of six-month-old Lainey and 10-year-old Brett.

According to the organization, “Lainey was given a diagnosis of Double Inlet Left Ventricle, a rare, congenital heart disease. When she was born, Lainey spent over a month in the hospital. In August Lainey had her Glenn Shunt Surgery, the second of three heart surgeries. She will undergo her third surgery when she is 3-5 years of age.

In 2009, Brett, then three-years-old lost his dad, Heath, in a plane crash. Heath, a pilot for the Department of Natural Resources, was spotting forest fires when his plane went down. Brett, now ten-years-old, has been diagnosed with bone cancer (Osteosarcoma) in his femur. Brett receives chemo every couple of weeks, and in between visits as issues arise. Brett had surgery in February to clean out and rebuild his femur.”

Saline County law enforcement took on the firefighters on Oct. 15 at the Kansas Wesleyan University Stadium to raise money for the families. Over 500 people attended the event, including Lainey and Brett and their families- who arrived in a stretch limo.

The Hoses took the game 12-0.

The money raised will be split between the two families to help with medical expenses, “and still enough left over for a Christmas surprise,” they added.

“Salina is a very giving community and to see them come together not only for these two local kids who need us, but to show up and support their local heroes playing for a good cause…was amazing!”

Leah, the wife of Salina Police Department Officer Kevin Reay was honored at the beginning of the game. Leah was struck and killed by an impaired driver in late January.