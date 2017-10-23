The Salina Post

2 KU students arrested for alleged rape in campus dorm room

Downs residence hall photo courtesy University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two University of Kansas students have been arrested on suspicion of rape at a residence hall.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the KU Public Safety Office says campus police made the arrests Saturday. KU Police Deputy Chief James Anguiano said in a news release that a female student reported that she was sexually assaulted by two acquaintances, at different times, early Saturday in her room at Cora Downs Residence Hall.

Anguiano says the suspects were taken to the Douglas County Jail following interviews and an investigation. Jail booking logs show that two 19-year-old men were booked on suspicion of rape following their arrests by KU police.

No other details were immediately available.

