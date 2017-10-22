Virginia May (Cherry) Whitman, 98, Minneapolis (formerly from Bennington), passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017. She was born June 7, 1919 near Vine Creek to James L. and Grace E. (McCready) Cherry.

After graduating from Bennington High School, Virginia attended the Salt City Business School in Hutchinson and earned a certificate in Abilene to teach Grades 1 through 8. She taught for two years at the Sleepy Hollow School. Virginia worked as a Certified Nurses’ Aide for many years. Later, she was a book-keeper for El Dorado Industries and then delivered motor home campers from their factory to dealerships in nearly all lower 48 states.

On June 1, 1940, Virginia and William Lee Whitman were united in marriage in Winchester, VA.

Virginia was a devoted Kansan who deeply loved her roots in the Solomon River valley. She was an active member of the United Church of Bennington, United Women with a Mission and V.F.W. Auxiliary 3201. She was a tireless advocate who organized activities, fund raisers and wrote grants for the Bennington Senior Center. Virginia was a Girl Scout Leader, enjoyed playing Canasta and Bunko with her many friends, and outings with the Red Hats.

She was preceded in death by her husband on September 2, 2008; daughter, Judith A. Willcoxon; sister, Marguerite “Jerry” Dittman; and granddaughter, Virginia Grace Whitman.

Survivors include her children, William J. Whitman (Angela) of Bennington, Virginia “Gin” Whitman of Champaign, IL; and Sarah J. Whitman (Danna Boehm) of Kansas City, MO; son-in-law, Tracy L. Willcoxon of Grove City, OH; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 23rd at the United Church of Bennington. Burial will be in Bennington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Sunday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle, Minneapolis, KS 67467. The family kindly requests no flowers and ask that memorials be made to the United Church of Bennington or the Bennington Senior Center.