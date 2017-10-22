Shirley J. Mathews, 72, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017. She was born December 11, 1944, in Salina, the daughter of Dayle and Betty Mathews. She worked as bus driver for Durham School Service.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, James Jackson; daughter, Hailey Kary (Kane); brother, Dennis Mathews (Jan); sister, Deby Muller (Steve); and grandchild, Connor Kary.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 21, 2017, in the Brookville City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Tammy Walker Cancer Center, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, KS, 67401.