Merlin L. Sampson 80, passed away Saturday, October 14th, in Solomon. He was born March 31, 1937 in Industry, KS, the son of Merle and Mildred (Housel) Sampson. Growing up in the Longford area, Merlin attended local schools and graduated from Longford High School with the class of 1955. After graduating, he started a business with his father called Sampson and Sons Soil Conservation. He sold the business in the early nineties and moved to the Solomon community, where Merlin was employed by the Lincoln Township. In 2011, he married his longtime friend, Cynthia Ummel. All of their married life was spent in Solomon. Merlin enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. He was a member of the New Trail Fellowship Cowboy Church where he accept Jesus as his Savior. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. Merlin is preceded in death by three infant sisters. He is survived by: wife, Cynthia of Solomon; two daughters, Kathy (Gail) Shanks of Kansas City, Missouri and Deb (Benny) Wallace of Clay Center; one son Michael (Denise) Sampson of West Des Moines, Iowa; two step sons, Jay (Lauri) Ummel of Ness City and Jerry (Amber) Ummel of Collinsville, Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a brother, Gary (Sherlyn) Sampson of Loveland, Colorado.

The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 28th, at the New Trail Fellowship Cowboy Church, 2373 Flag Road, Abilene, Kansas with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. The family request casual dress. Private family inurnment will take place at a later time. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to service time the day of the service. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the New Trail Fellowship or Dickinson County Hospice. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, PO Box 758, Abilene, Kansas 67410.

