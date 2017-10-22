Lorene H. Unruh, 92, of Overland Park, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017. She was born July 14, 1925 in Broken Arrow, OK.

She enjoyed working as a homemaker for majority of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer W. Unruh;

Survivors include her children, Leroy (Patricia) Unruh of Overland Park, Leon (Stephanie) Unruh of Hutchinson, Leonard (Suzanne) Unruh of Maumelle, AR and Dorothy (Jerry) Fager of Hot Springs Village, AR ; brother, Leo Goedecke; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, October 21, 2017 with visitation prior to service at 9:30am, at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Asana Hospice, 9001 State Line Road, Suite 120, Kansas City, MO 64114.