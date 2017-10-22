Lee Harold Swanson, 87 of Enterprise passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017. He was born March 14, 1930 in Minneapolis, Kansas, the son of Raymond and Myrtle (Taylor) Swanson. On December 30, 1950 he was united in marriage to Edna May Griffith’s in Talmage, Kansas. Lee was a farmer/stockman. He also worked for Central Lumber Co. and C.E. Ehrsam in Enterprise. He was a member of the Brethren in Christ Church in Abilene.

Lee is survived by his loving wife Edna of the home. Daughter: Lee Ann Adee (John) of Ottawa, Kansas. Three sons: Michael Lee (Kim) of Forest City, North Carolina; Steven Lynn (Carol) of Lincoln, Nebraska and Gregory Alan (Louise) of Whitewater, Wisconsin. Nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. One sister, Alice Base of Abilene.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Wayne Swanson and a sister, Shirley Rice.

Funerals Services for Lee will be 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Brethren In Christ Church of Abilene with Pastor Dale Engle officiating. Burial will follow in the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 P.M., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Brethren In Christ Church of Abilene. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.

