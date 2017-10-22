KHP investigating fatal rollover crash

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatality accident that occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was westbound in the outside lane on U400 just east of U.S. 56 at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle passed a vehicle and got back into the outside lane. The driver overcorrected. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, entered the north ditch, struck a culvert and rolled multiple times.

The KHP did release additional details early Sunday.