Dorothy JoAnn Ostrom, age 77, left this earthly life on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, KS. She was born on June 29, 1940 in Concordia, KS to Travis S. & Florence E. (Scott) Swenson.

Dorothy graduated from Concordia High School. She married Warren L. Ostrom on March 27, 1960 in Concordia, KS and he preceded her on Jan. 18, 2010. She worked for Fidelity Bank and retired from Elk State Bank. She was a member of The Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Ostrom and granddaughter Cara of Denver; son, Quintin Ostrom (Judy) and their children, grandson Bailey and granddaughter Shelby of Overland Park; brother, Russell Swenson (Barbara), Moneta, VA; & several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren & her parents.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 27, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Peppers officiating. Burial will follow at the Gotland Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be Friday, October 27, 2017 from 8 am until 11 am with family greeting friends from 9:30-11:00 am all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Baptist Church or The Wild Animal Sanctuary, 1946 County Rd. 53, Keenesburg, CO 80643 or www.wildanimalsanctuary.org in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.