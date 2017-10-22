Carl A. Cooke, 71, of Salina, passed away Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. He was born Aug. 3, 1946, in Salina, the youngest of six children, to Albert and Lucile Cooke.

Born and raised in Salina, he served in the Army National Guard and fought in the Vietnam conflict. He spent the last 34 years of his career as a construction estimator with Pavers, Inc. exhibiting a strong work ethic and competitive spirit. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather, loyal employee, a wonderful coworker and a friend to many. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and baseball but most of all he loved his family and enjoyed their company. He will be dearly missed by many.

He is survived by: a sister, Jane Krause of Bellevue, Neb.; sister-in-law, Bonnie Cooke of Salina; son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Stephanie of Salina; grandson and wife, Carl and Nicky; granddaughter, Allison; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Joseph; and sisters, Maxine, Virginia, and Joyce.

There will be no visitation. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.