Albert A. Fiorini, 88 of Salina, passed away Sunday October 15th peacefully in his sleep at home.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, three sisters and a grand-daughter.

He was born to Genevieve and John Fiorini in Durango, Colorado on October 6, 1929. He grew up there and graduated from Durango High School. He joined the Navy in 1950 and served our country proudly until 1954.

He later married his first wife Donna and they had four children Robert, Ernest, Michael, and Michelle Fouts.

He met and married Charlotte Davis in 1977. Charlotte had two grown children from a previous marriage, Duane Davis and Linda Kohman. Making a combined family of six children. He has 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Albert retired from Tony’s Pizza in 1992, then delivered buses for Eldorado Bus Company in Salina, driving buses all over the US.

Albert was a wonderful husband and a great father to all. He will be missed greatly.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, Oct 21, 2017 at the Ryan Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to the Emmanuel Foursquare Church Love Fund or the Salina YMCA.