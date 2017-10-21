Kansas police officer arrested for stalking, misconduct

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Friday evening on charges of misdemeanor official misconduct and stalking.

The arrest was made by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office after WPD requested them to investigate potential criminal conduct by the officer, according to a media release from officer Charley Davidson.

The officer arrested 46-year-old Joshua Price, according to the Sedgwick County booking report is a 21-year veteran of the WPD and, per department policy, is on paid administrative leave.

WPD officials requested the matter be investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, as part of a collaborative agreement made earlier this year to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.